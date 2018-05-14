Grandparent speaks to board of education about school bullying

Concerned grandparent Darrell Laughlin spoke to the board of education May 8 to share his concerns about school bullying.
Laughlin said his concerns about school bullying centered around his granddaughter who has been a victim of bullying at the middle school this year.
Laughlin said he appreciated the actions taken by the school administration but he feels there is not enough being done in any of the schools to prevent bullying.
He cited a government study that showed between one and three and one in four children in middle school are bullied and that it is this age group that experiences bullying more than any other age group.
“I am here on behalf of every child that has been, is, or will be bullied in their school,” he said.
While he said he did not expect the BOE alone to provide a “fix” for the issue, he questioned whether money is a factor in why the school system doesn’t do more to keep children safe.
“I’d like for y’all to prioritize our children’s safety more than some of these other things (that money is spent on),” he told the board.
He said he hoped the middle school and all the other schools would lead the way in preventing bullying.
“I hope you will listen to me and decide to do some investigating into this,” Laughlin said.
BOE chairman Robert Hooper told Laughlin that he appreciated his time to come before them and that safety is a priority and an ongoing issue with the board. He said he also has children in the school system.
“I hope you saw for yourself that you have administration, teachers and staff that will listen to you,” he said.
In other matters, an Advantage Behavioral Health Services representative spoke to the board about the “APEX” Project, a state grant aimed at supporting the creation of statewide infrastructure for school-based mental health programming. ABHS serves a wide variety of mental health issues and is currently serving 320 students in a three-county area, including Madison County. He said the number of students they serve has increased since the program was implemented.
Also May 8, assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight told the board that special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) financials for April were up significantly over the same month last year. She said the county receives an average of $160,000 per month in revenue from SPLOST and the total for April was $186,000. Knight pointed out that revenue is linked to gas prices and that these have increased in recent weeks.
She said the school system has been told by tax assessor Robin Baker that they can likely count on a three-to-five percent increase in the local tax digest this year and that the budget has been planned with a three-percent increase. The governor fully funded QBE this year, which will provide a $580,000 increase in revenue for the school system. She also pointed out that federal grants dollars are decreasing, while Foothills Charter School revenue from serving as their business operations hub is almost doubling this year, also providing additional revenue.
However, the school system is also facing a four-plus percent ($1.2 million) increase in employer Teacher Retirement System contributions.
Knight also updated the board of the upcoming summer feeding program. She said both breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday from early June until late July at the high school cafeteria and that the program will include two mobile routes utilizing a bus and a truck and operate similarly to last year’s program. New this year, the mobile units will include a “roving library” so that children and parents can select books to read over summer break.
PERSONNEL
The board approved the following personnel recommendations Tuesday night.
Colbert – They approved maternity FMLA for second grade teacher Megan Whitworth.
Danielsville – The board hired Ryan McCurley to replace technology specialist Gail Cochran and granted maternity FMLA to third grade teacher Selina Gilbert.
Hull-Sanford – They hired Kathryn Conner to fill in for fifth grade SPED teacher filling in for Andrea Jarrett and approved the transfer of parapro Cody Knight to SPED teacher to replace Rebecca Allison Hamilton. They hired Tyler Calhoun to replace kindergarten teacher Diana Gaillard and hired Lacy Stephens to replace first grade teacher Leigh Ann Bishop.
MCMS – They approved the resignation of ISI parapro Tiffany Norman.
MCHS – They hired Jeane Wilkinson to replace ESOL teacher Sabrina Bennett and hired Nate Webster to replace AP of student services worker Julie Shadburn. They also hired Courtney Callicut to replace SPED teacher Frank May.
Transportation – They accepted the resignation of full-time bus driver Melissa West.
School nutrition – They accepted the retirement of Ila Elementary cashier Tina Fitzpatrick.
Student services – They granted maternity FMLA to secretary/bookkeeper Chazlynn Berryman.
