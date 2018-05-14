Dryer cited as source of laundromat fire

An unattended dryer has been cited as the source of an April 29 fire that gutted the Coin Laundry at the new roundabout in Danielsville.
According to Danielsville police chief Brenan Baird, a surveillance camera showed what happened.
“It is clear from the video that a 19-year-old man who was utilizing a laundromat for the first time was overmatched,” said Baird. “He washed four loads of hand towels and put all four loads in one dryer to dry. After putting them in the dryer, the male left.”
The towels were in the dryer for about 40 minutes when the dryer stopped.
“After the load sat for about 45 the dryer began to smoke and a few minutes later combusted into flames,” said Baird. “After about 10 minutes of burning inside the dryer, the flames got outside the door and caught the roof on fire. The roof being made of old pine boards covered in tar (the building originally had a flat roof) ignited and burned quickly and thoroughly.”
About 10 minutes elapsed between the time the fire started in the dryer and the fire department was notified. It took about eight minutes for the fire department to arrive.
“The cameras were destroyed by the fire shortly after the fire was discovered and called in but there is enough video to see clearly what happened,” said Baird. No criminal charges will be made.
Danielsville fire chief Marc Perry fell when he climbed between the two roofs (an original flat roof from when the original structure was a gas station/garage had been topped by an A-line roof later) and the bottom roof collapsed. Perry suffered a broken heel and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional for treatment.
Ila VFD firefighter Brian Smith was injured when he fell off the top roof as he was preparing a vent hole, wounding his knee and suffering other injuries.
Baird said the lessons from this incident especially for commercial locations are:
•Install fire alarms at least in commercial locations with professional monitoring.
•Never leave a dryer running unattended (according to the fire personnel and the Fire Marshal’s Investigator damp towels especially with kitchen oil on them going through an internal heat to the point of causing fire is very common).
•Have a video system preferably with an off-site backup. This one survived to offer valuable information, most of them do not survive the fire and water damage.
