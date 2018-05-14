Betty Rucker (05-11-18)

COMMERCE - Betty Ruth Rucker, 67, entered into rest Friday, May 11, 2018.

Mrs. Rucker was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Thurmond Rucker and Alice Blanche Rucker of Commerce. Mrs. Rucker was of the Christian denomination and first retired from Stand Coosa Thacker after 25 years of service and later from the Commerce Police Department after 23 years of service.

Survivors include her lifelong friend, Frank Rakestraw, Arcade; three children, Catrice Rucker-Shivers (Greg), Villa Rica, Nakia Rucker-Sorrells (Jacob), Commerce, and Stefan Rucker (Amy), Charlotte, N.C.; four siblings, Elaine Gatheright, Commerce, John Henry Rucker (Willie Eva), Commerce, Loretta Rucker, Commerce and Carol Scott, Commerce; seven grandchildren, Darius, Ashton, Austin, Marahya (Shivers); Alexia, Tyler (Rucker-Sorrells); Devin (Rucker); and one great-grandchild, Phoenix (McAfee).

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 14, from the Piney Grove Cemetery in Commerce, with officers from the Commerce Police Department serving as Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 13.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Old Website

