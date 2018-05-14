Margie Lord (05-12-18)

STATHAM - Margie Trammell Lord, 83, entered into rest Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Mrs. Lord was born in Talmo, Ga., the daughter of the late Willie Oscar Trammell and Ruby Jarrett Trammell. Mrs. Lord attended Jefferson Church, was a homemaker, and in addition to her parents was preceded in death by her husband, Worth "Pug" Lord.
Survivors include two sons, Wendell Evans and his wife Shirley, Statham, and Jeffrey Evans, Statham; and one sister, Mary Luke of Bogart.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Mobley officiating. Cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 14, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
