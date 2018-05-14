Hilda Tonge (05-09-18)

Hilda Blackstock Tonge, 98, passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at her residence.
She was born on the Blackstock farm October 7, 1919, the daughter of Leila Bailey and Clarence Blackstock. She was educated at the Martin Institute and went on to attend the Georgia State Women's College in Milledgeville, graduating with a degree in home economics.
She returned to Jefferson where she taught fourth grade at Jefferson Elementary school for 30 years. Hilda was a talented gardener, cook and seamstress. She cared for her family with love and endless energy. She was known for her smile and her sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her son, Walter Tonge.
Survivors include her sister, Martha Jo Blackstock; grandchildren, Suzy (Kevin) Perry and Andy (Martha) Tonge; and great-grandchildren, Brooke Streetman, Kara (Dustin) Waldrop, Kadi Perry and Tan, T.J. and Drew Tonge.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 14, at 4 p.m. from the Academy Baptist Church where she was a lifelong member. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the cemetery fund at Academy Baptist Church.
The family is forever grateful to caregivers, Misty, Rose and Jackie, whose devotion was a blessing and a comfort.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
