WINDER - Pat Whitley Casper, 78, entered her Lord and Savior's presence on May 11, 2018.
A lifelong resident of Barrow County, Mrs. Casper was the daughter of the late Dewey S. and Altha Montgomery Kennedy. She was preceded by her first husband, Neil Whitley; and her second husband, R. B. Casper. Mrs. Casper had served as a para professional at County Line Elementary School. She attended Ebenezer Baptist Church most of her life and was a member of River Hills Church.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Monte Whisenant; grandson, Neil Whisenant, all of Winder; and a number of other relatives.
The Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 16, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Dr. Chip Wheeler officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Family requests that flowers please be omitted and that memorials please be made to Walden's Cove Personal Care Home, 1442 Johnson Mill Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Pat Casper (05-11-18)
