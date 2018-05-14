Pat Brooks (05-10-18)

WINDER - Pat Brooks, 80, entered Heaven on May 10, 2018.
A native of Buford, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Louie and Eva Mae Fox Gower. She and her late husband, James Thomas Brooks, had operated West Barrow Auction. Mrs. Brooks was preceded by a step-son, Scott Brooks, and was a member of Duncan Creek Congregational Church.
Surviving are children, Pam (Kem) Allen, Greg (Jodi) Phillips, Jim Brooks and Randy Brooks; grandchildren, Kim (Bobby) Haskins, Tracey (Sheri McCain) Allen, Beth (Clint) Gross, Shon (Lauren) Allen, Tiffany (Jamie) Lord, Kimberley (Wesley Campbell) Allen, Casey (A. J.) Barnett, Dan (Briggette) Phillips, Ryan Patrick, Zachary (Meredith) King, Jacob (Morgan) King, Taylor (Collen Brown) Everett, Lindsey (Michael Crane) Graham; 20 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 12, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Everest Carlyle and Bobby Davis officiating. Interment was in the Duncan Creek Congregational Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
