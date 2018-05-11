Editor's note: An earlier version of this story inaccurately reported Ethan Andrew Ramey was wanted in connection with the death of Daniel Fowler. The News-Journal regrets the error.
A Loganville man was arrested Friday for murder and aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing death in Barrow County last week.
Ethan Andrew Ramey, 29, is charged with killing Kellie Roop, 42, of Buford, at 1306 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, on Thursday. Deputies found Roop with a fatal stab wound to her neck and determined she had been attacked. Deputies received a tip Friday morning that Ramey was in the 4600 block of Braselton Highway and arrested him without incident with the assistance of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
—
In a separate, unrelated incident, the sheriff's office is investigating the shooting death of 44-year-old Daniel Fowler on Wednesday in a driveway at 1119 Victron Dr. Fowler was found lying in the driveway with a knife in his hand and a gunshot wound to the chest. Fowler had been seen arguing with another person in the driveway earlier in the day. Investigators said there is a primary suspect at this time, but did not release the name.
