Queon Smith (05-12-18)

Monday, May 14. 2018
Queon Paul Smith Jul 27, 1935 - May 12, 2018

Rev. Queon Paul Smith, 82, passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Wilson Smith; son, Timothy P. Smith and his wife, Shawn; daughter, Lisa Hall and her husband, Ronny; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Auverne McGinnis, Gwen Smith, Auvis (Phillip) Paradise; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Queon served United Methodist churches for 45 years. He taught at Jefferson High School in the early 1960's and was the Minister at Bethany Methodist Church during this time.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 16, in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with the Revs. William G. Edwards, III and David Autry officiating. Interment will follow at Dry Pond UMC Cemetery, 10 Plainview Rd., Maysville, GA at 3 p.m.
