STATHAM - Walter Nathaniel Baker, 89, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018.
He was a member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church and retired from Barrow Manufacturing Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rea Whitehead Baker; four brothers, Buddy, Bill, Edmond and John Baker; and two sisters, Louise McDaniel and Sarah Nix.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Jeanette Baker, Statham; son, Larry Baker (Debbie), Statham; brother, Leonard Baker, Lexington; sister, Jewel Lee Gunter, Bogart; two grandchildren, Brian Baker, Statham, and Matthew Baker, Winder; three great-grandchildren, Brayden, RJ and Karlinn Baker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 15, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Friesema officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church.
Walter Baker (05-13-18)
