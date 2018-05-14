Timothy Elmore (05-14-18)

HOSCHTON - Timothy Wayne Elmore, 54, passed away Monday, May 14, 2018.
Timothy loved his family. He was employed with Specialize Towing and Recovery Inc. for over 12 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Elmore and Evelyn Elmore; brother, Billy Ray Elmore; sister, Bonnie Etheridge; and father-in-law, Earl Ramey.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Ramey Elmore; mother-in-law, Janice Stancil; son, Jonathon Fortner, Hoschton; daughters, Evelyn Billings and Emily Elmore, both of Hoschton; brother, Jeff Elmore and wife Connie, Winder; sisters, Peggy Robertson, Auburn, Judy Opolka and husband Pete, Monroe; granddaughter, Harley Dawn Dailey; nieces and nephews; and special friends, Michael Drucker and Jennifer Reynolds.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Calvin Gooch will be officiating. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1525 Scenic Hwy. S, Snellville, GA 30078.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
