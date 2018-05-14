George Alexander (05-13-18)

George Lemuel Alexander, born on September 22, 1931, in Forsyth, Ga., passed away on May 13, 2018.
He was the son of the late Dr. George Alexander and Miriam Alexander. He was a graduate of Georgia Military Academy and Emory University, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Mr. Alexander was a veteran of the Korean war and had a long career in the banking industry. George enjoyed volunteering at the Atlanta History Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Nancy Buchan Alexander; daughters, Elisabeth Alexander Bobeck (Jack) and Emily Alexander Dorough (Joe); and three grandchildren, Ellie, Ben and Jake Dorough.
Service will be held on Saturday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at Jefferson First United Method Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emory St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary.
