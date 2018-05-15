Ivan Pruitt (05-15-18)

MAYSVILLE - Ivan Winfred Pruitt, 96, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Born on January 10, 1922, in Cumming, Ga., he was the widower of Nan Buffington Pruitt. Mr. Pruitt was a World War II veteran of the United States Army, former member of the VFW in Athens, and a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church.
He is survived by numerous family members.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Ridgeway Baptist Church with the Revs. Bill Manus, Jeff Williams and Swayne Carlan officiating. The body will lie in state from 2:30 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
