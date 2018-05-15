Ivan Pruitt (05-15-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, May 15. 2018
Updated: 19 hours ago
MAYSVILLE - Ivan Winfred Pruitt, 96, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Born on January 10, 1922, in Cumming, Ga., he was the widower of Nan Buffington Pruitt. Mr. Pruitt was a World War II veteran of the United States Army, former member of the VFW in Athens, and a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church.

He is survived by numerous family members.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Ridgeway Baptist Church with the Revs. Bill Manus, Jeff Williams and Swayne Carlan officiating. The body will lie in state from 2:30 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.