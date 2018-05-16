Christine Bray named principal at BCHS

Christine Bray has been named as the principal of Banks County High School. Bray, who is currently the assistant principal at BCHS, will officially take the reins on July 1st. Ms. Bray began her career in 1990 in Jackson County teaching special education at Benton Elementary. She became the assistant principal for Banks County High School in 2004. She has also served as the system CTAE director.
Bray is a graduate of Banks County High School and the University of Georgia and holds her specialist degree in leadership.
Superintendent Stan Davis announced Bray as the new principal in an email to his staff. In his statements, Davis noted, “Ms. Bray has shown herself to be a dedicated and exceptionally knowledgeable leader. She is approachable and fair and has an extensive background in curriculum, special education, and CTAE at the high school level. She understands the staff, students, and needs of this community. I expect that Ms. Bray will do an outstanding job as principal,” said Davis.
Bray is replacing Jody Goodroe, who is making the move to Madison County as assistant superintendent. The system will begin the search for an assistant principal of the high school immediately.
