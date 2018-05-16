Hearings near on Braselton apartments

Two rounds of public hearings are coming up for a proposed apartment development in the Town of Braselton.

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a hearing May 21, at 7 p.m. on the request. Braselton’s Town Council will hold a second public hearing June 7 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote at its June 11 meeting.

MV Residential Development, LLC, is requesting annexation and rezoning for property off Thompson Mill Rd. near Spout Springs Rd. It plans to construct 240 apartment units at the site.

“The proposed rental community will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment options in three-story garden-style buildings with a separate community building and landscaped grounds,” according to Brian McGeady, president of MV Affordable Housing Development. “Additional amenities include a swimming pool, playground, fitness center and community social area.”

