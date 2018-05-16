Friendship Village gets green light

Braselton leaders gave the go-ahead for “Friendship Village” on Monday, allowing another senior living community to develop in the area.
The Braselton Town Council approved Friendship Rd., LLC’s, annexation and rezoning request for 62 acres off Hwy. 347. Developers plan a mix of attached and detached residences including 177 age-restricted detached units and an age-restricted multi-family apartment facility with 120 independent living units, 50 assisted living units and 30 memory care units.
Approximately 39,000 sq. ft. of retail/office space is also planned fronting Hwy. 347.
For the full story, see the May 16 issue of The Braselton News.
