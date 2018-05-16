Braselton reopens park survey

Braselton has reopened a public survey for a proposed 71-acre park off Hwy. 124.
The town opened the survey a couple of years ago, but reopened it last week to get an updated list of priorities for the park.
“We think the people who are going to use the park should be the ones to decide what components get built first, just in case we don’t have enough funding to build it all,” according to a release about the survey.
The project will be funded by Barrow County special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenues.
A link to the survey and a rendering of the park can be found at braselton.net/projects-and-initiatives.html under the “124 Park” section.
The current plan shows a playground, tennis and volleyball courts, a dog park, open space, a walking trail and a disc golf course, along with other amenities.
