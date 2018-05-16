Commerce approves maintenance for HVAC

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 16. 2018
The Commerce Board of Education unanimously agreed on a one-year maintenance contract for the district’s heating and air conditioning units.

The board agreed to pay ABM Industries $116,712 to provide maintenance work at Commerce Middle School and preventive maintenance at the district’s other buildings. It is a yearly contract.

See the full story in the May 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.