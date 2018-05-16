Election Day is Tuesday

Jackson County voters will decide several contested races on Election Day, which is coming up Tuesday, May 22.
Over 1,000 people have voted early in the upcoming primary election.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,025 votes had been cast in person for the upcoming primary election, while 66 were cast by mail.
In Hoschton’s city election, only 17 people have voted in person, while 10 have voted by mail.
Early voting continues this week and satellite voting locations opened in Commerce and Braselton on Monday. Satellites are open through May 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Commerce’s satellite is the Parks and Recreation building on Carson Street and the Braselton satellite is the Police and Municipal Court building on Hwy. 53.
The City of Hoschton Special Election was moved to the Braselton satellite on May 14 and voters will only have that location to place a vote for the special election.
WHO’S ON THE BALLOT
Jackson County has a multitude of contested races in the primary election.
In the Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 3 race, incumbent Ralph Richardson Jr. is facing challenger Michelle Forthofer.
Jackson County Board of Education Post 5 incumbent Steve Lee Bryant faces challenger Don Clerici.
At the state level, Tommy Benton, incumbent State Representative District 31, faces challenger Samuel Thomas.
In the State Senate District 47 race, incumbent Frank Ginn is being challenged by Scott Howard. (The winner of that race will face Democrat Dawn Johnson in November.)
Voters can also expect to see a variety of party questions on the ballot, along with several state-level races.
In the City of Hoschton Special Election, voters will choose between three candidates: Melissa Broy, Tracy Carswell and Hope Weeks.
ELECTION DAY DETAILS
All county registered voters will vote at new precincts on Election Day, May 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
•Central Jackson — Hope Crossing Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•West Jackson — Northeast Church, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton.
•North Jackson — Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 190 Mt. Olive Rd., Commerce.
•South Jackson — The Church at Southside, 8144 Jefferson Rd., Athens.
The City of Hoschton will vote at the Hoschton Depot on Election Day.
Election Day is Tuesday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry