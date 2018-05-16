The Jefferson Board of Education pulled its agenda item last week concerning a proposal that would have allowed the school to arm some school personnel.
“What we will endeavor to do is go back and study this over a longer period of time,” said BOE chairman Ronnie Hopkins.
See the full story in the May 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOE tables firearms policy
