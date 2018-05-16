The Jackson County tax digest is up around seven percent, according to tax assessor Allan Sargent.
Much of that increase came from higher assessments on residential property, he said. Commercial and industrial property was reassessed in 2016.
This year, residential was updated due to the higher prices reflected in strong local home sales.
See the full story in the May 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
County tax digest up around 7%
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry