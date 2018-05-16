County tax digest up around 7%

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, May 16. 2018
The Jackson County tax digest is up around seven percent, according to tax assessor Allan Sargent.

Much of that increase came from higher assessments on residential property, he said. Commercial and industrial property was reassessed in 2016.

This year, residential was updated due to the higher prices reflected in strong local home sales.

See the full story in the May 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.