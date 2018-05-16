Commerce proposes $35 million budget

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, May 16. 2018
The proposed Commerce budget for fiscal year 2019 spends $2.3 million more than the current budget. The budget anticipates $36.3 million in revenue, including utilities.

A copy of the budget is available for review at city hall, 27 Sycamore Street. The budget is available in the lobby and will be there through the public hearings. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 4 at the Civic Center.

See the full story in the May 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.