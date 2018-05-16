Michele Eager (05-14-18)

JEFFERSON - Tina Michele Eager (called Michele), 48, passed away peacefully in her sleep around 2 p.m. on Monday May 14, 2018, following a four-and-a-half-year-long battle with Stage 4 Brain Cancer.
Michele was born on June 21, 1969, and was raised in Murrayville, Ga. She was a graduate of Johnson High School. She married her best friend and soul mate, Eric Eager, in 1991 and lived in Gainesville until having children and moving to Jefferson, where she resided up until her death. Michele held a variety of different job positions throughout her life including an office manager, receptionist, and school paraprofessional and substitute in the Jackson County School System. But Michele's most rewarding job and role was being a stay-at-home-mother to her three children: Wes, Emily, and Lauren. Michele's favorite pass time was spending time with her family, especially traveling to new places with them all. Since Michele was young, she knew she wanted to adopt an orphaned child, and in 2004, she and her husband had their dream come to fruition when they traveled to China and adopted their youngest daughter, Lauren. In addition to spending time with her beloved family, Michele also enjoyed hobbies such as photography, sewing, scrapbooking, blogging, organizing, decorating and reading. While she will be deeply missed, her family is happy knowing that Michele is now in a better place, walking pain-free and side by side with her Lord.
Survivors include her husband, Eric Eager (55); children, Wes Eager (24), Emily Eager (22), and Lauren Eager (13); and many friends who will miss her dearly.
Michele's family is honoring her wishes to be cremated and to commemorate her life with a celebration. Michele's Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, May 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Galilee Christian Church's Chapel. The celebration service will include some words from pastor and friend, Brian LaRue, as well as various activities to commemorate and remember Michele's time on this earth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society (http://braintumor.org/) in her name and memory.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
