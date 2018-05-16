Mary Ann Payne (05-12-18)

WINDER - Mary Ann Saunders Payne, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
A native of Winder, she was the oldest daughter of the late William Curtis Saunders and Lillie Mae Smith Saunders and the granddaughter of Dr. James Madison and Josephine Bush Saunders, who was Winder's only doctor from the late 1800's until the early 1900's.
As the oldest daughter of nine siblings and due to her mother having to work outside the home, she was really like a mother to her younger siblings. She graduated from Winder High School, worked in Winder in textile and various jobs, and cared for her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She always had a sweet smile, kind words for everyone and a very generous heart, and a grateful spirit.
Born and raised in Winder, she was living in the family's home place until she went to Winder Health Care, where she received excellent care and established some very warm relationships of which the family will always be thankful for. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her brothers, Roscoe, Randolph, Walter, and Robert Louis Saunders; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Sauls.
Survivors include sons, Marty Sorrough and Larry Ivey; brothers, Buddy (Jane) Saunders; sisters, Lucy Smith, Marie Sauls, and Beatrice (Tom) Coe; sisters-in-law, Edna and Karla Saunders; grandchildren, Michael and Misty; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Aliah Marshall, Kayden Massey and Hazel Sorrough; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donnie Pennington officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
