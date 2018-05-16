Track and Field: Several WBHS, AHS athletes place at state meet

Several track and field athletes from Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high schools wound up on the podium last week after placing in the GHSA Class AAAAAA state meet at Carrollton High School.
Winder-Barrow’s boys and girls had a solid day Thursday in the field events with junior thrower Logan Cash leading the way. Cash took third in the boys shot put (50 feet, 11.75 inches) and fourth in the discus (159 feet, 5 inches), both personal-best distances.
Sophomore Rebekah Freeman competed in both throwing events and overcame an inner-ear procedure from the previous day to toss a personal-best 109 feet, 11.25 inches to finish eighth in the discus. The procedure may have caused her some issues in the shot put as she slipped about five feet off her personal-best throw to finish 11th and miss the finals.
Freshman Kiona Lindsay made the shot put finals and finished eighth (35 feet, 5 inches).
Senior Breanna McNamara capped a record-breaking career at Winder-Barrow, finishing third in the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches), while junior teammate Ticia King took fifth (10 feet).
In the boys’ pole vault competition, senior Brian Dudley took eighth with a jump of 12 feet, 6 inches, outdoing Apalachee senior Tucker Keadle (12 feet), who got the win over Dudley at the Region 8-AAAAAA meet last month.
In running events, junior and region champion Djangmah Narhmartey placed eighth in the 800-meter run finals (2:10.19).
Sophomore Luke Doolittle also competed at state in the high jump for Winder-Barrow, but did not place.
The Bulldogg boys finished 19th out of 37 teams in the points standings, six points out of the top 10, while the Lady Bulldoggs finished 21st out of 36 teams, but only 10 points outside the top 10.
Apalachee’s top finishers were sophomore Kevin Haley Jr., who took fourth in the 400-meter run with a personal-best time of 48.93 seconds in the finals, and senior Malik Wiggins, who finished fourth in the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches).
Wiggins, the region champion, nearly cleared 6 feet, 6 inches on his second attempt but his back leg barely grazed the bar, which was enough to knock it down.
Junior Nakia Hooks placed in the shot put for a second consecutive year, finishing fifth (37 feet, 5.5 inches), and Apalachee’s girls 4x100-meter relay team of Samira Barnett, Sierra Barnett, Tahlia Ferguson and Joanna Gross finished seventh (48.91 seconds).
The 4x400-meter relay team of Sierra Barnett, Ferguson, Destiny Gibbs and Gross just missed qualifying for the finals and Sierra Barnett — the only senior on the 4x100-meter team — placed 10th in the long jump.
Despite not qualifying for the finals, Gross ran a personal best in the 300-meter hurdles and freshman Tauheed Ferguson competed in the boys 300-meter hurdles. Though Ferguson didn’t make the finals, he did record the fastest time in the event of any freshman in any classification.
Other Apalachee athletes who competed at state included senior Kenny Tobiasz in the discus and sophomore Cassidy Hunter in the pole vault in her first season competing in the event.
Apalachee’s boys finished 23rd in the team standings with 10 points, while the Lady Wildcats finished 29th (6 points).
Alexander won the girls team title, while Allatoona was the boys champion.
