Track and Field: BC puts together a strong showing at state

The Banks County High School track and field team asserted itself as one of the top programs in the state during last week’s GHSA State Championships in Albany.
Between the Leopards and Lady Leopards, BC saw nine athletes make it on the podium after their performances at Hugh Mills Stadium. As a team, the Leopards finished fourth out of 40 teams represented. The Lady Leopards finished 19th out of 39 teams.
“I was happy with performances on both sides,” head coach Will Foster said. “We had a lot of kids on the podium, which I was excited about, and a lot of kids really high on the podium, some seconds and thirds and fourths and things like that.
“That’s an improvement over years past.”
The Leopards’ fourth-place finish came with no runners in the finals on Saturday.
“It was great that we were able to hang on,” Foster said, “because that just speaks to our field events and our distance kids and they scored so many points that allowed us to stay up on the podium.”
The Leopards’ high finishers included Griffin Stephens (second, 3,200-meter run), Jackson Ramey (second, discus), Hunter Cochran (third, 3,200-meter run), Sean Hall (third, pole vault), Jimmy Cochran (fourth, 1,600-meter run), Wes Ledford (eighth, triple jump) and A.J. Davidson (eighth, pole vault).
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
