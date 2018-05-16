The result won’t count in terms of wins and losses, but it was undeniable that the Apalachee football team gained lots of confidence last Wednesday as the Wildcats overcame an early deficit and throttled East Jackson 41-14 in a spring scrimmage at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
It was a strong performance for the Wildcats in their first unofficial appearance under new head coach Tony Lotti, who was optimistic the win would provide a huge boost as the team heads into summer preparations for the 2018 season.
“The reality is I saw a lot of good things today and a lot of things that will need correcting,” Lotti said after the scrimmage. “We expected some miscues after just eight days of practice and having to put in a whole new offense and defense but I was extremely proud of the effort and the hard work these guys have put in.”
The scrimmage got off to a shaky start for the Wildcats, who fumbled the ball away on their first two possessions. The second turnover happened inside their own 5-yard line, and East Jackson took immediate advantage as quarterback Greg Huggs kept the ball and scored a play later to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead. It was an Apalachee onslaught from there as the Wildcats’ deep stable of running backs chewed up huge chunks of yardage on their way to scoring 41 unanswered points. Rising sophomore Tauheed Ferguson scored on an 11-yard run to tie the game with 3:25 left in the first quarter. Just a couple minutes later, rising senior AJ Millbrooks broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats the lead.
Rising junior quarterback AJ Forbing got in on the action on the Wildcats’ next possession, scrambling down the right side for 40 yards, setting up a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Josh Agbenou a couple plays later.
Millbrooks scored again with just 16 seconds left in the first half on a 40-yard run, and Ferguson broke off a 68-yard touchdown run on the Wildcats’ first play of the second half.
“Offensively, once we settled down and concentrated, we started executing,” Lotti said. “I felt like we were able to run the ball effectively. And while we didn’t throw it much, I think we’ve got the ability to throw the ball effectively when we want to.
“Defensively, I thought we played great. We’ve got a lot of guys contributing.”
After both teams substituted junior-varsity players at the start of the fourth quarter, Dreshawn Jackson capped the scoring for Apalachee with a 2-yard run. East Jackson’s final score came halfway through the fourth on a 5-yard run by Nino Brown. The Wildcats wrapped up spring practice last Thursday with a light session and film study and will be off a few weeks before beginning summer workouts and drills next month.
“I believe strongly in letting the kids be kids and have some family time and time to get re-juiced and refocused,” Lotti said. “We’re not here to beat them in the ground. Football should be fun and for us coaches to get the optimal performance out of them, they need to be fresh.”
The Wildcats will have a preseason scrimmage at Dunwoody on Aug. 10 and will open the regular season at home against Monroe Area on Aug. 17. As Lotti and his coaching staff and players seek to rejuvenate a program that has gone eight seasons without a playoff appearance, he has seen plenty of positives in the early going.
“We’re going to be young for sure, but I’m extremely encouraged by the leadership our upcoming seniors are showing,” Lotti said. “We’ve challenged them and they’re challenging the younger guys to get better every day.”
