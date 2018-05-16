DULUTH - William Richard Clark, 87, passed away on May 15, 2018 in Sugar Hill, Ga.
Richard was born in Gillsville, Ga. on December 19, 1930, the son of Lester and Kate Clark. Richard attended Georgia State University. He married Carolyn Harris on March 12, 1954, in Brookhaven and worked as Chief of Security for General Motors for 38 years. Richard was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and spent many years singing with the southern gospel group he founded, The Messengers. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn.
Survivors include three daughters, Pamela Day, Lawrenceville (Kenny), Carol Turner, Dacula, and Kay Tanner, Sugar Hill (Shohn); nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 19, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel. Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 20, at 3 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, Ga. with Shohn Tanner officiating.
Bill Head Funeral Home, Duluth, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Clark (05-15-18)
