WILLIAMSTON, SC - Jonathan Cody Hormuth, 26, died Monday, May 14, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Hormuth was born in Port Smith, Va., the son of Matthew D. Hormuth of Fort Branch, Ind. and Susan Kay Carper Clayton, Commerce, Ga. He was employed by Carolina Beer Company.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his fiancé, Tiffany Alexander, Williamston, S.C.; children, Carper Hormuth, Cashton Hormuth and Reid Hormuth, all of Fairplay, S.C. and Kadence Todd and Skyler Holcombe, both of Williamston, S.C.; brother, Hunter Clayton, Commerce; and sister, Ashley Hormuth, Fort Branch, Ind.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, May 18, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor Derek Anglin officiating.
Interment will follow in Hill Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Jonathan Hormuth (05-14-18)
