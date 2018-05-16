TRACK AND FIELD: Martin ends prep career with title

Thomas Martin’s career included vaults of over 14 feet and signing a Division-I scholarship. But now, he has his state championship.
In his final high school meet, the Jefferson senior won the Class AAAA title with a vault of 13-6 Friday after a runner-up finish last year.
“It’s actually unimaginable,” Martin said. “Because last year I came out second, and it pretty much destroyed me because it’s something I really wanted. And even though today I didn’t get the poles I wanted or the heights I wanted, it was a great way to end my high school career … I’m extremely thankful to come here and be a part of another Jefferson state champship in the pole vault.”
He becomes Jefferson’s first state vaulting champion since Mason Hamrick in 2014.
“I told Thomas he will be a state champion for the rest of his life,” Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said. “Nobody can take that away from him. He deserves that. Thomas is a very dedicated athlete.”
Martin, a Western Carolina signee, edged out Northside Columbus’s Grant Briscoe, who also vaulted a 13-6 but had a miss at that height while Martin did not.
For the rest of this story, see the May 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
