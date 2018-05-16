TRACK AND FIELD: Martin ends prep career with title

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, May 16. 2018
Thomas Martin’s career included vaults of over 14 feet and signing a Division-I scholarship. But now, he has his state championship.
In his final high school meet, the Jefferson senior won the Class AAAA title with a vault of 13-6 Friday after a runner-up finish last year.
“It’s actually unimaginable,” Martin said. “Because last year I came out second, and it pretty much destroyed me because it’s something I really wanted. And even though today I didn’t get the poles I wanted or the heights I wanted, it was a great way to end my high school career … I’m extremely thankful to come here and be a part of another Jefferson state champship in the pole vault.”
He becomes Jefferson’s first state vaulting champion since Mason Hamrick in 2014.
“I told Thomas he will be a state champion for the rest of his life,” Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said. “Nobody can take that away from him. He deserves that. Thomas is a very dedicated athlete.”
Martin, a Western Carolina signee, edged out Northside Columbus’s Grant Briscoe, who also vaulted a 13-6 but had a miss at that height while Martin did not.
For the rest of this story, see the May 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.