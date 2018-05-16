Jefferson tabs Greg Brown as next girls’ basketball coach

Jefferson lost a highly-successful basketball coach in Jason Gibson but hired a replacement who has more than a few wins under his belt.
The school system has tabbed Northwest Whitfield coach Greg Brown as Gibson’s successor.
Brown owns a 172-57 record in eight seasons and two head-coaching stops, including a 149-48 mark at Northwest Whitfield. He coached the Bruins to region titles in 2017 and 2018 and guided the program to the Sweet 16 four times.
Brown, 34, said the Jefferson job is one that coaches around the state “are a little bit envious of.”
“Because of the great tradition that Jefferson has, not just in girls’ basketball, but in athletics in general and the great academics that they have to offer,” he said. “Those are a couple of the big things that attracted us when the job came open. I really wasn’t looking, but at the same time, when a job like Jefferson comes open, it’s one you’ve got to check into.”
Jefferson athletic director Bill Navas expressed his excitement about the hire.
“We think we’ve got a really, really good coach,” Navas said. “His résumé is fantastic. His connections in terms of basketball in the state of Georgia are top-notch. He’s used to getting kids playing at the next level.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
