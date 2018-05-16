FOOTBALL: Young Dragons too strong for Lakeside in scrimmage

Jefferson played with a new flexbone triple-option offense, with an eighth grader at quarterback along with other underclassmen, with players out because of baseball and track, in their first game against another school since November. But you wouldn’t know any of that judging by the final score or the overall performance.
Jefferson defeated Lakeside High School in Atlanta 28-0 Friday night in their spring scrimmage.
Eighth grade quarterback Malaki Starks accounted for three touchdowns, all scored in different ways. He broke tackles at the line of scrimmage and then danced around the second level for a short touchdown. He passed to a diving Donsha Gaither in the end zone for the second score. Then he outran the defense to the end zone for his last touchdown. All of those scores came in the second and third quarters.
“I didn’t want to tell them he was an eighth grader,” said head coach Gene Cathcart. “He’s a special talent. Whether he’s at quarterback, wingback or defensive back, he can make an impact on our football team. But that’s a talented group of young players, and that gives you competition in practice.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
