TRACK AND FIELD: Benton sets school record, loses tiebreaker for state title

On her final career attempt in the triple jump, Akera Benton said a prayer.
Then, the Jefferson senior raced down the Berry College runway at the state meet and took off, covering a school-record distance of 40-1 to put her in the lead in the Class AAAA competition.
“I was really praying to God the whole time,” Benton said. “I was like, ‘Come on Jesus, be with me.’ But I tried to stay focused, run straight, get my leg up on my second phase and just get to the pit.”
Perhaps India Turk said a similar prayer.
On the heels of Benton’s jump, the Howard sophomore covered the exact distance on the final attempt of the competition. Since there are no ties for a state title at a state meet, the victory — and state gold — went to Turk, whose next best jump was three inches better than Benton’s.
