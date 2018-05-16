Jefferson’s Bartoletta to swim at Brenau University

Swimming has always provided a family-like experience for Haley Bartoletta, and she hopes that continues as she moves on to swim collegiately.
The Jefferson senior recently signed with Brenau University.
“I really went there because of the whole atmosphere — the team was really great and I felt like I was part of a family,” Bartoletta said. “That’s kind of what I’m looking for because I’ve been part of a family with my year-round club for so long. And I’m kind of looking forward to having that same family structure again.”
Bartoletta said she talked with UNC-Asheville and a few smaller schools during the recruiting process, “but really, I was pretty set on Brenau from the beginning.”
