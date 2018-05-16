As a junior, Paul Foley threw just four innings the entire season. One year later, the Jackson County pitcher has signed a college baseball scholarship.
Foley will pitch at Emmanuel College after a senior year during which he threw three consecutive shutouts and earned all-region first-team honors. Panther coach Jonathan Gastley called Foley “the perfect example of perseverance.”
“In the offseason, we sat down and had a long talk,” Gastley said. “He really worked hard, and he’s really been a blessing. He’s really blossomed as a player, and his hard work has paid off.”
Foley’s standout senior season was motivated by a void left in the Panther pitching staff last year after the graduation of several players.
“I just knew that losing the group of seniors that we had last year, the role that me and Walker (Fryer) and Tanner (Crump) had to step up into would be a serious role, especially losing the team that we lost last year,” Foley said.
For the rest of this story, see the May 16 edition of The Jackson Herald. Look for more local signing stories in the May 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Foley’s persistence pays off with college scholarship
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry