Jefferson’s Billy Finch will play college baseball — having signed with Oglethorpe University recently — and his high school coach noted just how far Finch has come to reach this point.
“If you had told me that as a seventh grader, eighth grader, ninth grader or probably even a 10th grader that Billy Finch would (go on to) sign a scholarship to play college baseball, I would have told you there’s something wrong with you,” coach Tommy Knight joked at Jefferson’s recent spring signing ceremony. “That’s not going to happen.”
But it has, and Knight pointed to Finch’s greatest intangible.
“He’s one of those guys who’s just got — and they talk about it in football all the time — he’s got a motor, and that’s what you want in your players,” Knight said.
For the rest of this story, see the May 16 edition of The Jackson Herald. Look for more local signing stories in the May 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Finch set to play baseball at Oglethorpe University
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry