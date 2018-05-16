Jefferson’s Martin to play college golf at Presbyterian

One of Jefferson’s most accomplished golfers will look forward to more rounds in college.
Caroline Martin recently signed with Presbyterian College after a high school career that has included two county titles, an area championship and a state runner-up finish.
Martin, who had previously considered Alabama-Birmingham, will continue her career at a school with a campus with fewer than 1,200 undergraduates.
“It was small, so everyone knows everyone,” Martin said. “You just have that real sense of a community feeling. I really enjoyed that.”
Jefferson golf coach Matt Sims praised the high school career Martin has put together. She has been the girls’ team low medalist the past four years and was an all-state honorable mention in 2016 and 2017. She shot a 75 last year at state to earn runner-up honors in Class AAAA and recently won the area title with a round of 78. Martin will play in the Class AAAA state tournament this Monday and Tuesday.
