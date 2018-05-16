Jefferson High School alum inducted into wrestling hall of fame

Long-time northeast Georgia coach and official William L. Howington was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Georgia chapter Sunday evening at the NWHOF banquet held at the Sonesta Hotel in Gwinnett County.
Howington, a Jefferson High School graduate, was honored for his 45 years of service to wrestling as a coach and official. He led Dawson County to its first-ever team state championship in any sport when the Tigers won the state wrestling title in 1987. They were runners-up in 1988; and he was state Coach of the Year for both those years. Howington was also instrumental in the wrestling programs at Jefferson, Winder-Barrow and Monroe Area; and was a long-time coach at North Hall in football and track and field.
He began officiating as a college student at the University of Georgia and has continued that after his retirement from teaching and coaching.
He and his fellow inductees earned a spot in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s states’ exhibits at the Hall’s headquarters in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
