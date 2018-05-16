At last week’s Class A Public GHSA State Championships, no adversity - which includes the scorching Albany heat - was going to keep the Commerce High School track and field teams from performing well.
Commerce Lady Tiger, Kate Massey, was the lone state champion for either team as she won the 3,200-meter run and helped spearhead the Lady Tigers to a fifth-place finish. Thirty-five teams competed on the girls’ side. The boys’ team finished fourth out of 31 teams.
“I was most proud of the teams’ mental approach,” head coach Ron Minish said. “I knew we were in good shape physically and it was a matter of going out and executing and being ready to compete.
“We didn’t let the heat or event adversity get us out of our gameplay. The athletes really raised their level of competition. We had personal season-best performances from almost every athlete we took. Coach (Chas) Hardy and I were really proud of how the team really supported each teammate and how genuinely excited they were when their teammates performed well. It was truly a team effort for both the boys’ team and the girls’ team to finish as high as a team as we did.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
TRACK AND FIELD: Massey rolls to state victory
