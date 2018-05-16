TRACK AND FIELD: Caylor vaults to second-place finish in Class AAA

Jackson County pole vaulter Seth Caylor vaulted 13 feet at the Class AAA state meet in Albany Thursday to take home a second-place medal, marking the highest individual finish for the Panthers at the three-day event.
Brandon Damaska added a fourth-place finish in the boys’ shot put (49-2.5) as the Jackson County boys earned a 16th-place finish in Class AAA with 13 points.
“We are very proud of all of our athletes who went and braved the heat in Albany,” coach Matt King said. “They all did well and put forth their best effort. Seth and Brandon getting on the podium was expected and helped push us to a 16th place finish. Seth maybe is our best finish in the state meet and Brandon’s PR came at the right time.”
King believes the Panthers’ 16th-place finish might be the highest in program history.
On the girls’ side, Karis Harbin finished fourth in the discus (102-07) and Jenna Robinson added an eight-place finish in the high jump (4-10). Both improved upon last year’s performances, helping the girls to a 19th-place finish at state.
“It was a big moment having girls on the podium and Karis keeps moving up steps,” King said. “Karis and Jenna both worked very hard to get a medal.”
The 19th-place finish is believed to be the highest placement in program history for the girls.
“We are so proud of the athletes this year and our programs continued improvement,” King said.
