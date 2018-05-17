COMMERCE - Brenda Lee Smith, 73, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at her residence.
Born on April 5, 1945, in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late Walker and Ida Lee Brown Crumley. Ms. Smith was the widow of William Jewell "Jerry" Smith, a homemaker, and a member of New Haven Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by grandson, Jack Smith; brothers, William Crumley, Bobby Crumley, and Franklin Crumley; and sisters, Evelyn Sears, Francine Haynes, Deanie Sears and Ada Hammond.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and April Smith, Athens, John and Erica Smith, Commerce, and Mac and Vicki Smith, Danielsville; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Joe Patterson, Commerce; brother, Dickie Crumley, Commerce; sister, Loretta Barnes, Maysville; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Baker and Bro. John Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Brenda Lee Smith (05-16-18)
