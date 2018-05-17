Robert Lee Baldwin, Jr., 61, passed away May 14, 2018.
Mr. Baldwin was the son of the late Robert Lee Baldwin and Margaret Taylor Grube. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Baldwin.
Survivors include his children, George Anthony Baldwin, Robert Lee Baldwin III, and Crystal Woods; sisters, Linda Schuette, Deborah Smith; and grandchildren, Bryice Anthony Blease and Scarett Peyton Woods.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 19, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Robert Baldwin Jr. (05-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry