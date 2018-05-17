Herschel Hallam (05-08-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, May 17. 2018
HOSCHTON - Herschel Brett Hallam, 39, passed away on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Herschel was preceded in death by his father, Herschel C. Hallam; grandparents, Richard and Doris Githens; grandmother, Lavada Ragusa; grandfather, Herschel Hallam; and father-in-law, Ulises G. Penarredonda.

Survivors include his wife, Tatiana P. Hallam, Hoschton; son; Lucas Penarredonda Hallam, Hoschton; mother; Peggy Hallam, Hoschton; sister, Tonya Beck, Hoschton; nephews, Derek Thompson and Kannon Beck; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
