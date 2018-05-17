COMER - Gregory Gilbert Singleton, 64, died, Monday, May 14, 2018.
Greg was born in Rome, Ga., the son of the late Gilbert and Frances Pauline Epps Singleton. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Singleton.
Greg worked as a butcher for 50 years, starting at age 15 with Benton Grocery. He worked at Winn Dixie before becoming the owner of Greg's Meat Processing. He was well known for making his addicting sausage. Greg loved watching drag racing and NASCAR, going hunting and fishing, and most of all spending time with his family, who he treasured above all else. He was well known in the community, involved in many community events and always willing to help a neighbor.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Saxon Singleton; children, Steven Gregory Singleton (Dana) and Jennifer Singleton; sister, Gena Boleman; grandchildren, Jackson Gregory Singleton, Nicolas Singleton, and Alissa Singleton; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 19, at 12 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 12. Burial will follow at Meadow Baptist Church.
Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to First Madison Bank in an account under Greg's name.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Gregory Singleton (05-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry