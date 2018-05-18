Howard Akins Jr. (05-15-18)

HULL - Howard Benjamin Akins, Jr., 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2018.
Ben worked for Reliance Electric for 25 years and was the owner of Akins Body Shop until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved to camp, and he was a talented musician who could play any instrument he picked up. Ben had a heart the size of Texas, and he would help anyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Benjamin Akins Sr. and Nina Lee Powledge Akins; as well as one sister, Beth Autry.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Akins; two daughters, Ginger Bray (Hansel) and Tanisha Akins; step-children, Bobby Nix, Laura Williams, and Cindy Bristow; brother, Ricky Akins; and his sister, Dianna "Dee" Wooten. He was blessed with many grandchildren, Dillon Bray, Jordyn Smith, Rayn Pate, Brielle Bristow, Briley Bristow, Mandi Shear, Colin Nix, Heyden Nix, Ashby Clore, and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 18, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148; or the F.I.S.H. MD Clinic, 226 Alcovy St., Monroe, GA 30655.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
