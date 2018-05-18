Nancy Isabelle Piche, 89, went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2018.
She was born on August 3, 1928, in Virginia Beach, Va., the daughter of the late George Cartwright and Constance Cartwright. She was always a homemaker and placed her family first. She was a very loving wife and mother. Mrs. Piche was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward Piche; and her son, Randy, who passed away at the age of 57.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Harrell and husband, Samuel Harrell, Georgia; two brothers, George and Charles Cartwright, Virginia; one sister, Phyllis Nall, Mississippi; two grandsons, Russell and Timothy Harrell, Georgia; four great-grandsons, Ryan, Joshua, Joseph and Jackson Harrell; Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel on Saturday, May 19, at 11 a.m. Father Daniel Toof will officiate. A reception will be held following the funeral at the home of Linda and Samuel Harrell. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the funeral home. Mrs. Piche will be transported for burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, Va. There will be a brief graveside service on Wednesday, May 23, at 11 a.m.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Piche (05-16-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry