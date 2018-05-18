The recent heat wave, along with my heavy work schedule, has combined to make it rough to concentrate on one single sports topic.
With that disclaimer, here are some items from my sports reporter’s notebook as we continue to count down to a new football season.
•Matt Ryan has been a model player for the Atlanta Falcons since entering the league.
He has certainly done nothing to embarrass the organization off the field and has plenty of highlights on it. His recent contract, which for the time being makes him the highest paid player in league history, has been the subject of much debate on sports talk shows heard in this area.
The main question centers on if he deserves that kind of money. In a perfect world the answer is clearly “no.” No one who plays a game deserves that kind of money. That type of pay, in a perfect world, should go to paramedics, firemen, our military personnel and such.
However, I don’t blame Ryan for taking the money and then doing his best to spin it in his usual positive manner. None of us would turn down that paycheck if offered. It wouldn’t even be up for debate.
So it’s not right to criticize the Falcon quarterback who simply did what any other player would do and any one of us would do.
Ryan arrived at a much-needed time in Atlanta. This was following the Mike Vick dog fighting operation fiasco, which gave the entire organization a black eye. In many ways the City of Atlanta sported a shiner as well as the pro-Vick camps and those who realized what he had done were divided among racial lines.
Thankfully there has been none of that foolishness since Ryan arrived in town. In a league where players behaving badly is often the norm, Atlanta has a quarterback who is actually a role model.
And he always stands for the national anthem, something which should be a given but has also given the NFL two black eyes.
•I must admit I have not watched one minute of the NBA playoffs. I can’t even tell you who is still alive at this point.
The NBA has changed a great deal since the 1980s when it was enjoyable to watch.
Those classic playoff series between Boston and Los Angeles for the title or the “Bad Boys” of the Detroit Pistons are still worth watching old footage of.
Our own Atlanta Hawks were as close to a title as they really ever have been. The memorable playoff series loss to the Celtics is still tattooed on people’s minds.
Today it’s just not the same. There is little concept of team play anymore. Without superstars you have no chance. Even the San Antonio Spurs, who in recent years have played team basketball as much as anyone in the league, have taken a few steps back.
I really can’t see any scenario where I become a fan of the NBA again.
•Each year at this time my mind drifts back to my days on the recreation baseball field.
I enjoyed playing although I certainly was not a great player. Still, it was something to be part of a team and to solidify friendships and to make new ones. Decades later, my mind can still recall details of certain games and how in my last year of recreation play my team (the Red Sox) came within an eyelash of winning the league title.
Days on the baseball (or softball) diamond as part of a team is something all young people should take part in. It doesn’t mean you will be a professional one day but the lessons learned can stay with you for life.
In reality, that’s what it should be all about.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: On Matt Ryan’s new contract, vintage NBA playoffs and recreation baseball
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry