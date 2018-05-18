Candidates voice views at Thursday forum; elections set for Tuesday

Madison County voters will hit the polls Tuesday with three contested local races on the Republican primary ballot. And voters got a chance to hear from the candidates at a May 17 forum in the county commissioners’ meeting room.
Incumbent John Pethel is being challenged by Brian Kirk for the District 4 county commissioner’s seat. Incumbent Jim Escoe will face challenger Derek Doster in the District 5 BOC race. The winner will go against Democrat Clyde Verhine in November. Incumbent Frank Ginn is facing a challenge from Scott Howard for the State Senate District 47 seat. The winner will be on November ballot versus Democrat Dawn Johnson.
Pethel was not at Thursday’s forum. But each of the other Republican candidates stood at the podium before local Republicans to outline their platform and answer questions.
(Voters with questions about what district they’re in can Google “Georgia My Voter Page” to learn more.)
BRIAN KIRK
Kirk opened the evening, joking that he has been asked why he is running for commissioner and “are you out of your mind?”
“I reply with a grin that I have way too many friends, so I just need to pare them down a little bit,” he said.
But the candidate said running for the office isn’t something to take lightly. Kirk said he’s a life-long Madison County and that the first Kirks moved to the county in the 1830s. Kirk has worked in accounting, farming and construction and served as a volunteer fireman since 1979 and is involved in many community activities.
“It may sound corny and a little bit cliché, but I truly love and care about Madison County,” he said. “I want the Kirk family and your family to enjoy living here for years to come.”
Kirk said he brings business skills and experience that will serve the BOC and voters well.
“Government is a business and should be run efficiently and effectively while meeting the expectations of the taxpayers,” said Kirk.
He said the BOC and department heads should be mandated to provide specific proposals to cut costs and wastes.
“I believe I can have a positive impact on the budgeting process,” he said.
Kirk said the government needs to be “more proactive” to broaden its tax base. He said growth is inevitable but it “needs to happen where it makes sense.” Kirk said the county needs to be more in an “investigative mode,” not a “reactive mode” regarding growth.
“The rural/agricultural lifestyle is what makes Madison County a great place to live and raise children,” he said. “I feel we can maintain our agricultural base and boost commercial development by ensuring that development is compatible with that base.”
JIM ESCOE
Jim Escoe is in his eighth year as the District 5 commissioner.
“I’ve done some wrong things, but I hope I’ve done a lot of right things in those eight years,” he said. “It’s easy to say what you want to do. Sometimes it’s difficult to get it done.”
Escoe, who grew up in east Athens and moved to Madison County in 1972, lost his wife, Brenda, to cancer over four years ago. They raised their children in Madison County. He said he has owned a lot of businesses and has a lot of business experience, including operating Lighthouse Trophies, which he said has been affected by online sales.
“I want to do four more years,” he said. “I’ve got some things I’d like to see us do, more paving,” said Escoe. “I could stand up here and tell you what I did to save the county several million dollars, but I don’t pat myself on the back. The county saved the money. I was instrumental in it, before I ever got elected, by the way. I’ve been in this room five or six years before I ever ran for office.”
Escoe noted that he spent years on the front row watching the commissioners before he ran.
“I’ve been here a long time,” he said. “I’ve watched everything going on over here. There were things going on in that back room over yonder that you really don’t want to know. But I promise you, seven years and five months, there ain’t been nothing back there.”
Escoe asked for the crowd’s vote.
“It’s like the school kids are getting report cards; the voters are going to give me a report card,” he said. “And I need a passing grade.”
DEREK DOSTER
Derek Doster, who is facing Escoe, took the podium next. Doster said he and his wife have lived in Madison County for 21 years and that his wife is a school teacher in Comer. They have two sons.
“We’ve raised our two children here and love living here,” he said, adding that he and his wife have been active in numerous local activities with their children, T-ball, 4-H, FFA. “Whatever your kid is involved with, you’re usually involved with, too. We’ve been involved in a lot of community efforts and organizations.”
Doster, a deacon and treasurer at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church and current member of the county industrial authority, grew up in Gwinnett County and recalls seeing it transform from a rural, “Madison County-eque type” of area to the heavily populated place it is today.
“And to be quite honest with you, I didn’t care for it,” he said.
Doster has been a civil engineer for 25 years. He said that as a consultant “you get pushed to the back and don’t get credit and when something doesn’t go well, you’re kind of the one to get pushed out and blamed.”
“That doesn’t bother me a bit,” said Doster. “I say that because from a government standpoint, you’re not going to make everybody happy and you know somebody is going to be upset with decisions that are made. But you do your best. You hold your head up and you move forward and you do what you think is best community-wide.”
Doster said he feels he can “bring a skill set that those on the current commission don’t have.”
“My engineering background, my consulting background, I’ve advised county and city governments multiple times on infrastructure, road design, bridge design, site development — the type of things I feel are coming our way,” said Doster. “I think from a planning standpoint I can provide an insight that a lot of people don’t have.”
Doster said priorities vary in the county, depending on who you talk to.
“If you have young children, they want to focus on the rec department, then you talk to a gentleman over here who thinks we spend too much money at the rec department,” he said. “It takes a collaborative effort and a hard look at everything we do to make sure we’re making the best decisions possible.”
Doster was asked about the county budget and his willingness to raise property taxes. Doster said it “depends on the situation that arises.” He said the goal is to make things as efficient as possible and funding only what is necessary. Doster said expenses sometimes arise, such as with the sheriff’s office, that are out of the control of the BOC but must be funded.
“I’m all for managing efficiencies and cutting spending where we can,” he said.
“So are you OK on going up on property taxes?” an audience member asked.
“I’m going to say it depends on what’s driving the cost to require that increase,” he said. “It just has to be a specific answer for a specific set of data.”
FRANK GINN
Frank Ginn is in his eighth year as the state senator for District 47. He also spent 10 years working in city government and 10 years in county government.
“When it comes down to who you are voting for, it comes down to, ‘How comfortable are you in what that person has been able to do since they’ve been there,’” said Ginn. “So, I’m running on me…I kind of understand how government works and how to get things done. And that’s working together.”
Ginn said he’s proud of the relationships he’s “built throughout the state to make things happen.”
“You’ve got to work with your colleagues to get anything passed,” he said. “You’ve got to get it to majority.”
Ginn said he’s worked to protect people’s liberties, whether it’s Second Amendment rights, voting rights, rights to have a job and earn a living. He said the unemployment rate in the state has dropped from 11 to five percent during his time as a senator.
“We’ve done a tremendous job of creating jobs and economic development in our state,” said Ginn.
He said the state lowered the income tax rate for all working Georgians.
“When it comes to spending money, you’re the one who should decide where the money is spent,” said Ginn. “We’ve done a lot of things to protect the unborn. We’ve done a lot of things to protect your religious freedoms.”
Ginn said he doesn’t want to see sanctuary cities in Georgia.
“We need to do what’s necessary to protect the sovereignty of Georgia citizens and really of the U.S.,” said Ginn. “I’m proud to be a supporter of President Trump.”
Ginn said the state used “to spend $2 billion on illegal aliens,” or “almost 10 percent of the state budget.”
“When it’s your money we’re spending, we want to make sure we’re protecting that,” he said.
The incumbent praised the college and career academy in Madison County. He said children are the future of Georgia.
Ginn was asked about a fantasy sports bill he supported. He said he wants to see protections in place for the 800,000 Georgians who play fantasy sports. He was asked about “Opportunity School Districts,” which was the governor’s proposal to have a state takeover of failing schools. Voters rejected the proposal in a referendum. But Ginn was asked why a state “turnaround chief” was appointed to oversee failing public schools. Ginn was not aware of the “turnaround chief.”
Ginn said Madison County is not one of the systems that would have to worry about a state takeover. That would happen in more urban areas “where the family unit has broken down.”
“I don’t have the answers on schools, but to look at that failure rate and not do anything about it, is a failure on us,” he said. “It’s one of those things the governor felt very strongly about and on those things where I don’t have the knowledge and skill base, I put my faith in Gov. Deal and for him to say, ‘This is where we want to try this.’ And that was why I voted for it. For me, not doing anything was not an option.”
SCOTT HOWARD
Scott Howard of Winterville said his wife teaches at Madison County Middle School. He praised Madison County and said it’s a community where everyone works together, especially at the schools. He said his wife volunteers him for many Madison County school activities.
“It’s a really tremendous community and it’s really great to be a part of that community,” he said. “They’ve welcomed us with open arms.”
Howard is a former instructor at Athens Tech and he served on the advisory board for the Broad River College and Career Academy (BRCCA).
“What a wonderful resource this county has,” said Howard of the BRCCA, also adding that the Madison County FFA is considered the number one FFA in the nation. “I mean wow, that’s really amazing. And the things they’re doing at that career academy and how they’re translating that into your community is something this community should take a lot of pride in. And that’s something we have to protect.”
Howard said he owned restaurants in Atlanta and moved back to the area in 2002.
“The two happiest days are the day you open it and the day you sell it,” he said. “Everything in between is a blur.”
Howard and his wife married and he started as an instructor at Athens Tech. Most of Howard’s talk Thursday focused on supporting education in Georgia, particularly at technical schools.
“Our technical colleges are being just ignored,” he said. “One out of every eight dollars (for higher education in the state) go to the university system. The people who are running this budget are doing a disservice to our communities, because we need people who can do HVAC, welding, auto mechanics. Most of the equipment at that school is old, tired. The residual maintenance budget at the University of Georgia, just to fix their door knobs is bigger than the entire budget of Athens Tech. There are more kids enrolled in technical programs than in the university system.”
Howard opposed “Opportunity School Districts.” And he said high-stakes testing is misguided, noting that 20 percent of teachers’ evaluation comes from how their students do on the tests, which he said is unfair, because student performances vary widely among different schools and systems.
“We’re driving teachers out of the classrooms,” he said. “These issues have got to be tackled at the state…We’ve got to honor and respect the teaching profession.”
Howard said too much funding is going to Atlanta.
“When is it going to come back to us?” he asked.
Howard said the area is in real need of high-speed Internet and that, if elected, he would work to bring that to Madison County.
Ila Volunteer Fireman Wesley Chandler asked Howard why he distributed a campaign flyer with the Ila VFD. Chandler said the department doesn’t endorse any candidates and he felt the flyer made it appear the department endorsed him. Howard and a campaign helper at the meeting both said the campaign got permission for the photo. Chandler said he was unaware of any permission being granted.
Howard was asked about fantasy sports and casino gambling. He said he is not in favor of online gambling until it can be regulated in a way that can protect kids. He also said he’s not in favor of casinos locating in Georgia.
“I don’t know that I can be in favor of that; it’s really not a positive part of the community,” he said. “I don’t know that it fits Georgia values.”
Candidates voice views at Thursday forum; elections set for Tuesday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry