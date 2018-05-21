When a child is pulled away from his parents to live in foster care, he may lose more than his mom and dad. He may lose his friends, his teachers and all of his familiarity.
Due to a shortage of foster homes in Madison County, local children can be sent anywhere in Georgia with an opening. That’s a sad fact that local Department of Family and Children Services workers want to change. They want more Madison County families to consider helping children in their time of need.
There are 33 Madison County children in foster care right now, but only six are in the county.
“We just need some homes for these kids to stay local,” said Madison County DFCS director Kristy Daniels.
County foster case coordinator Brianne Noriega said DFACS aims to keep foster kids as close to their home as possible, but there’s a shortage of homes for the 15,000 foster children across the state. And that number has nearly doubled over the past five years. Foster cases are on the rise, while the number of foster homes has dropped. It’s put a burden on DFCS offices across Georgia.
“When a child comes into care, we start with the very closest homes to their community and then move out from there,” said Noriega.
But sometimes the closest available foster home is in Augusta, Macon, Savannah or the north or south Georgia state line. Daniels said children are often confused by their removal from home and frequently think it’s their own fault.
“You may tell them why they’re in foster care, but it still doesn’t make sense,” said Daniels. “They self blame. ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to do that. I’ll be good. I promise.’ When they do see their parents, they tend to act out more after their visits, because ‘when will I see them again?’ It just adds another layer of trauma to not be able to see your school teacher, your friends.”
Daniels said she would love to see Madison County churches take on a one-church/one-child foster care plan.
“We’re trying to get churches more involved,” she said. “There’s the theory of one church, one family. If one church all comes together and one family says, ‘Hey, I’ll be the foster family’ well, then Suzie says when you get a child, I’ll bring you dinner three nights that week. I’ll come cut your grass. I’ll help that family. Or if they need a date night, they’ll keep the kids.”
It may be drug addiction, abuse, neglect, failure to get their kids to school, a house that is unsafe. There are a variety of reasons that children are sometimes pulled away from their parents and sent to live with a foster family.
But DFCS aims to have the foster-care situation resolved within two years maximum. Either the child is back in the home with their parent or parents, or they have been adopted.
“The law requires that within 12 months they reunify, 15 months that you have a compelling reason not to terminate the parental rights, and 24 months to be adopted,” said Daniels. “Our hope is no child being in care longer than two years.”
The DFACS organizations in the Northern Judicial Circuit have a good track record on these matters. Last year, the judicial circuit was number one in adoptions for the state and number four for timely reunification (within 12 months).
“That’s a huge deal,” said Daniels. “It shows we’re working quickly and diligently to get children permanency and they don’t linger in foster care.”
Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can call 877-210-kids. That will put them in touch with Denise Lark, who can set them up with an initial orientation.
“It explains what it means to be a foster parent, what’s expected of you as you go through the process,” said Noriega.
Daniels said DFACS works with foster families to make sure they understand what they’re committing to.
“Every situation is different, but we try to give every foster parent as much information as we know up front so they can make a good decision,” she said. “Is this something I can handle? Will this child work well with my family.”
The state provides some compensation for the care of foster children. The daily per diem ranges from $25 to $29 a day depending on the child’s age and behavior.
Daniels said foster care is work, but rewarding work.
“Just knowing you helped a child better their life, whether they’re with you a short time or forever,” she said. “While they’re with you, they have some good experiences. A lot of times they get in to a foster home and they get opportunities for things they never would have gotten to do. And you can work with the birth parents of the children in your home so you build up both the parents and the child. So you can build a lasting relationship and know you impacted a whole family.”
Foster children range in age from infancy to 21 years old.
“When you turn 18 if you’re still in foster care you can opt out,” said Daniels. “And if you don’t opt out, you stay in until you do opt out or turn 21. And there are exceptions for severe medical needs. That can be up to 25.”
Those who don’t want to become foster parents can also help the Madison County foster-care program.
“There are other ways folks can help,” said Daniels. “We need diapers, wipes, school supplies, people willing to do haircuts, just any little thing you have a niche for, we probably have a need somewhere. People willing to sponsor a child to play soccer or baseball or whatever. Those things often come out of the foster parents’ pocket. You can donate to a special fund. If you have something you like to do, we could probably use it.”
And if there’s a group willing to hear a pitch for more foster parents, Daniels and Noriega are willing to come talk. Daniels can be reached at kristy.daniels@dhs.ga.gov.
Sherry and Scott Owens of Colbert have been foster parents in Madison County since 1997. They have three children of their own, four adopted children, ages 5, 6, 7 and 9 and two foster children, 13 and 6.
Sherry said she sees it as a spiritual matter, a way to serve God. She has a bumper sticker on her car with James 1:27: “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God, the Father, is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world.”
“I grew up and didn’t have a lot,” said Owens. “I always wanted to adopt and saw a need for some children within our church. They needed a safe place help for the family to get on their feet. You can help a family overcome obstacles and give a child a safe place to stay.”
When contacted for this article, Owens was at field day for her foster kids. She asked to be called back an hour later. She wanted to watch and cheer them on. The duties of foster parenting are great, but the reward is too, she said. She said becoming a foster parent also enriched the lives or her naturally born children.
“My kids think nothing of coming in and seeing a new face,” she said. “They learn about different cultures and age groups. We take for granted that things will be OK, but things happen and children end up in foster care. We learn that everyone goes through hard times and we’re not above things happening to us.”
Owens said DFACS in Madison County “really pushes to work with the family to give them every opportunity and tools to help the children.”
In the end, it’s about helping kids.
“We’re there to help these children who are in trouble through no fault of their own,” said Owens.
