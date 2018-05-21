Work on roundabout slows down

Work at Danielsville’s “roundabout north” has slowed recently.
Mayor Todd Higdon told the council May 14 that cement work on the islands and sidewalks are on hold right now as the Department of Transportation brings a new cement subcontractor on board.
Higdon said it would likely be four to six weeks before the work on paving resumes. He also spoke about the landscaping for the center of the roundabout that will include shrubbery and grass.
Permanent lighting for the area will also be installed in a few weeks.
In other construction work, the city maintenance department will be installing rockwork, a 45-foot drainage pipe and a manhole near the Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) coming into the courthouse roundabout from Hwy. 29 South. Higdon said motorists should be aware of the work, which is to begin today (Thursday) weather permitting and will likely cause some congestion in the area.
The rockwork, when finished, will match the rockwork at the post office. The work will be paid for with LMEG grant funds, not city tax money, Higdon said.
Also, the Northridge water tank is being drained and cleaned this week. Higdon said water customers should notice very little difference in water pressure and the tank should be back online by the end of the week.
Maintenance workers continue to replace water meters at a rapid pace. City clerk Susan Payne said they continue to lose 15 to 20 per month and more are on order. This project is expected to cost $40,000 or more by the time all are replaced, Higdon said.
The council voted to pay a $12,766 invoice to Perry Plumbing for replacing the base plate at the Crawford W. Long Street sewer lift station.
Higdon said a lot of major infrastructure expenses are coming to the city over the next three to five years.
